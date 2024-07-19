FHA head Julia Gordon to return to NRMLA Annual

Julia Gordon, the commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and a leading voice at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will be returning for the third consecutive year to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association‘s (NRMLA) Annual Meeting and Expo that will take place in San Diego in September.

Julia Gordon

The announcement was made by NRMLA in an email alert to its membership. Gordon will deliver a keynote address to begin the conference on Sept. 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The association said that Gordon will touch on “noteworthy achievements thus far in 2024” for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) program, along with other priorities in the reverse lending space.

At last year’s event, Gordon used her public speaking time to assure the attending reverse mortgage professionals that HUD and FHA remain committed to the HECM program.

“[O]f people who have homes, we also know that practically all of them — according to some statistics I found, 92% — want to age in place in their own homes,” Gordon said last October in Nashville. “And helping seniors who want to remain in their homes for as long as they’re able is what FHA’s Home Equity Conversion Mortgage is all about.”

Within that reality is a commitment, she added.

“That’s why I want to say on the front end clearly, once again this year as I did last year, that we in FHA are fully committed to the health, stability and broad availability of the HECM program,” she said to applause.

Gordon also spoke with HousingWire’s Reverse Mortgage Daily (RMD) at the 2023 event, a conversation that was released as a part of an episode of The RMD Podcast in November.