Fathom Realty hires Andrew Shock as VP of operations

Fathom Realty, a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., has appointed a new vice president of operations. Andrew Shock, who has more 20 years of experience in the residential brokerage industry, takes on the role.

“Andrew’s expertise, knowledge, and positive energy align perfectly with our vision and will drive us toward our goals,” Samantha Giuggio, president of Fathom Realty and chief operations officer of Fathom Holdings, said in a statement. “With his leadership, we are confident in our continued journey to becoming the top choice for agents and clients in the country.”

Andrew Shock

Shock formerly served as the director of operations at eXp Realty. Shock also is the owner, CEO and broker of his own company, AShock Enterprises.

“I’m honored to join Fathom and work with such a talented team,” Shock said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a commitment to revolutionizing real estate, and Fathom’s values strongly reflect that vision. Together, we’re creating a platform where agents can grow, thrive, and achieve lasting success in a supportive environment.”

Shock’s hiring at Fathom comes alongside other operational changes at the North Carolina-based company. In November, it promoted Jon Gwin to chief revenue officer, while Guiggio was elevated to president of Fathom Realty and COO of Fathom Holdings.