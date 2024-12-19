There’s a reason why eXp Realty regards itself as the “the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet.” This week, the company embodied that mindset with yet another major affiliation that expands its agent network.

eXp announced this week the affiliation of Kris Caldwell, a veteran real estate leader with expertise in Colorado‘s Front Range and leading mountain communities. Caldwell is the latest in a trend of new agents and leaders to join eXp’s network.

According to the brokerage, Caldwell is no slouch when it comes to sales volume. He and his 30-agent team pulled in $200 million in sales revenue over an unspecified time period. The team will transition from its affiliation with Compass, where Caldwell founded The Apollo Group in 2018.

Kris Caldwell

According to a statement, eXp Realty attracted Caldwell’s because he wanted to put his team first.

“For me, real estate is about pushing boundaries and embracing opportunity,” Caldwell said. “eXp Realty offers my team the resources, innovation and environment to achieve more, grow faster and deliver even greater value to our clients. This is where we can truly scale and thrive,” Caldwell said.

“I want my agents to have access to the best tools and opportunities available. As Leo says, eXp is where ‘The Pros Go to Grow.’ That resonates deeply with me, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Leo Pareja, eXp Realty’s CEO, spoke highly of Caldwell and praised his entrepreneurial spirit as a valuable addition to the firm.

“Kris embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives eXp Realty’s success,” Pareja said. “His commitment to innovation and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower agents to grow their businesses and achieve their full potential. We are thrilled to welcome him and his team to eXp.”

Caldwell is no stranger to brokerage network innovations. At Compass, he founded The Apollo Group, a team that achieved national acclaim from industry observers. The 2023 RealTrends Verified rankings listed the group as the No. 1 mega team by sales volume and units. Caldwell also brings robust banking experience with the likes of U.S. Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

Caldwell joins an incoming class of rockstar talent at eXp Realty. On Dec.6, the brokerage added Phoenix-based agent Joshua Smith, who posted 297 sides in 2023.

eXp intends to focus mainly on enhancing the consumer experience in 2025. Earlier this year, brokerage leaders unveiled a new set of custom forms ahead of the Aug. 17 deadline for business practice changes tied to the National Association of Realtors‘ commission lawsuit settlement agreement.