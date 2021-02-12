A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

How to Measure eClosing Success
This webinar translates digital closing benefits into concrete metrics that will help you measure ROI. You’ll even learn how the right digital closing tech plays a critical role in your success.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge's Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Embracing the future of mortgage servicing

5 tips for a successful digital transformation

This year has brought plenty of disruption to mortgage servicing, from regulatory and economic uncertainties, to a long-term shift toward remote work environments. Meanwhile, the past decade has seen an explosion of digital solutions in mortgage origination, and servicing will inevitably follow suit. 

In this context, it’s natural to consider digital transformation; as all our processes are upended, this is perhaps an ideal time to rethink the business, and the technologies that support that business.  

But this is a decision to make with care. About 70% of digital transformations fail. The cause of these failures can often be traced back to not keeping the business goals at the forefront of the transformation process, or overlooking how technology impacts and interacts with the entire operational ecosystem. 

It’s important to remember that digital transformation isn’t just about implementing new technology. It’s about strategically using technology to help you achieve your business goals. If your organization is looking for digital transformation, these tips will keep you on track for success.

The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021

United Wholesale Mortgage moves to dismiss broker lawsuit

United Wholesale Mortgage has filed to dismiss a lawsuit filed by three mortgage brokers last year whom the lender accused of “churning.”

Feb 12, 2021
