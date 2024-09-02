Embrace the future: 5 strategic shifts for agents in a transforming real estate market

The real estate industry is undergoing a seismic transformation, with recent regulatory changes pushing the National Association of Realtors to a critical juncture. As these shifts unfold, real estate agents face both challenges and opportunities. Those who adapt will find themselves in a prime position to succeed. Here are five essential strategies to navigate this new landscape.

1. Revamp commission models

The traditional commission structure is under pressure. To stay competitive, explore alternative models like tiered rates, itemized services, or hybrid fees. Transparency is key. Clearly communicate your value to clients and demonstrate how your pricing reflects the expertise you bring.

2. Amplify buyer representation

Buyer agents will be among the first to feel the impact of these changes. Strengthen your value proposition by offering detailed market analysis, expert negotiation, and comprehensive transaction guidance. A well-crafted buyer representation package can set you apart from competitors.

3. Build strategic partnerships

In today’s market, collaboration is crucial. Forge co-brokering relationships and establish a strong referral network. Working together with other agents can open new opportunities and stabilize your business during market fluctuations.

4. Diversify your services

Expand your offerings to include hourly consulting, post-transaction support, or specialized skills in niche markets. Consider tapping into the rental market, which accounts for 38% of U.S. households, to create additional revenue streams and bolster your business in slower sales periods.

5. Leverage technology and consistent marketing

In this new era, technology is your differentiator. Invest in digital marketing, harness social media, and use data-driven strategies to target prospects. Consistent, engaging content—even during slow periods—will keep you top of mind.

By embracing these strategies, you’ll be well-positioned to thrive in the evolving real estate market.

Bill Hang is the Head of Business Development for Gitcha.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of HousingWire’s editorial department and its owners.

To contact the editor responsible for this piece: [email protected]