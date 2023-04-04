Down cycles are ripe for marketing ingenuity

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals who have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award are now open through Friday, April 21, 2023. Click here to nominate someone you know — a client, colleague, boss or friend — it can even be you!

Putting time and attention into a clear marketing strategy is a crucial for any successful business but can be nearly impossible to tackle in the midst of a busy cycle, particularly in housing.

Leonard was recognized as a 2023 HousingWire Marketing Leader for her role in AIME’s increased brand awareness, her production of high-value content across the organization’s digital channels and her role in the organization’s industry-renowned national events.

HousingWire reached out to Leonard to learn more about the role of marketing in the current housing climate and the projects she’s currently working on at AIME.

HousingWire: What role are marketers playing in this current housing market and in what ways can marketing act as a revenue driver?

Jennifer Leonard: Marketers have the ability to tell stories and draw out unique perspectives. That’s particularly important during tough market climates, but this is also the perfect climate for creativity to connect with clearer messages. You’ll see risks being taken now that wouldn’t be entertained in market cycles where there’s a lot more to lose. Down cycles are ripe for ingenuity and this is a prime time to lean hard into what sets your brand apart.

HW: You have a lot of experience developing compelling content for AIME’s national conferences. What is your strategy for pulling together the content for an event of that magnitude and what does success look like at the end of the day?

Leonard: I first evaluate the needs of our community — what are their pain points and what information do they need? I want to truly understand their daily struggles so I can help deliver content with the answers. I also look at the market (and out-of-industry) to see if there are evolving trends that would resonate with our attendees. My entire focus on developing content is: will this help them be better?



HW: What projects or events are you working on at AIME that you’re most excited about in 2023?

Leonard: I’m always excited for Fuse — it’s something I look forward to every year and I get such a rush preparing and planning for it. There is nothing quite like creating something and seeing your vision come to life before your eyes. On top of that, we’re developing a library of educational materials for borrowers — including some bilingual resources. We’re on a mission to help more people become homeowners!