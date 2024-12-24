Disband or rebrand DEI? Three considerations for your association or firm

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you see DMV?

There are no wrong answers, but for some of us just the thought of the DMV sends chills down our spine, particularly if you have ever had to wait in long DMV lines. But for others, like new drivers, there’s a palpable sense of excitement, anticipation, and perhaps – dare I say – even joy.

The starting point:

Words can alienate or advocate

In various classes that I teach on advocating – not alienating – for fair housing, I mention the DMV along with a few other seemingly random phrases that elicit strong reactions in learners intentionally.

Why?

The words we use may evoke emotions that can instantly create camaraderie or be so off-putting that it alienates those with whom we hope to work.

One such term is DEI (which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion). It has been re-termed to positive monikers like “DEFINITELY earned it” and also negative nicknames like “DIDN’T earn it”.

Frankly, neither of these unofficial taglines speak to the mission of this phraseology in real estate and fair housing, which is to provide access and opportunity to everyone, whether client or colleague.

Fair housing is not about earning it or being worthy of it. Fair housing is simply – to borrow from Constitutional language – an inalienable right. To codify this housing right, not only do we have the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 but we have several federal amendments and executive orders as well as state and local laws that insulate over 19 protected classes in various parts of the U.S., which include:

Race

Color

Sex

Familial status

National origin

Disability (this has evolved to “a person that uses an assistive device”)

Religion

Age

Ancestry

Sexual orientation

Gender identity

Marital status

Military status

Domestic violence victims

Source of income

Genetic information

Pregnancy

HIV/AIDS

Criminal record history (fair housing)

And others

Thus, the national conversation of merit really has no place in real estate (pun intended). Furthermore, specific companies that are becoming infamous for DEI “rollbacks” do not share the same oppositional history that our Realtor Associations hold.

Sadly, we’re not New to this: Realtor-led DEI disbanding

Some historical instances of Realtor-led opposition to “access and opportunity” include:

Professional Exclusion (1920s – 1960s) : The courts were petitioned to make “Realtor” an exclusive trademark that would ban specifically Black American real estate professionals from using the term. White real estate professionals dedicated to fair housing were also excluded from REALTOR associations. For example, broker/owner Margaret Collins attempted to join the Main Line Board of REALTORS three times in order to access a comprehensive list of properties for sale in the area but was rejected each time. Convinced that the rejection was based on the color of her clients, she sued the Board for illegal restraint of trade and won . Adding further insult to injury, Black, Asian and Hispanic/Latino/x/e American real estate professionals were often forcefully banned from brokering in communities designated “white” (c.f. Atlanta’s “Berlin Wall”, Scottsdale, etc.). With such bans, it is no surprise that REALTOR associations actively campaigned to prevent the passing of fair housing laws (like the Rumsford Act), going so far as to use the moniker “ forced housing “.



Make no mistake despite mass opposition, there has always been a remnant of Realtors who were advocates, what I call Fair Housing DECODERS.

GTTP: Access and opportunity for all

Similar to a “you are here” mall map indicator, when we know our history, we better understand how we got to this moment in time and hopefully we are less likely to repeat it. Our industry does not have to repeat its opposition to “access and opportunity” for all. Ultimately, this quick-glance history speaks to why Realtor Association and realty firm DEI committees and councils are still needed — to intentionally welcome everyone (as colleagues and clients), particularly the demographic groups (in some instances, are still living) who historically Realtors excluded.

But the national conversation surrounding DEI is so polarizing (whether welcoming to some and unsavory to others) that it distracts from our industry’s goal of fair housing for all. Resultantly, if you cannot tell by now, the reframing I have been training on has to do with “access and opportunity” for all.

The result?

Even in states like Florida where DEI is being banned on many levels, “access and opportunity” are welcomed in real estate. This encouragement indicates it may be time to rebrand — not simply disband — our efforts to ensure everyone has (and continues to have) “access and opportunity” in real estate.

