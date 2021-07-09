Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

What the industry wants from the FHFA, and what it may get
The housing finance industry is hoping for stability and predictability under the new-look FHFA. Here’s what else is on the industry’s wish-list.

Loan quality lessons learned from 2020
HousingWire recently spoke with Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management, about the effects of 2020 on loan quality and what lenders should expect regarding loan quality and risk management this year.

Fintech

Digital mortgage provider LoanLogics bought by Sun Capital

Sun Capital has invested in over 425 companies worldwide since 2005

Jacksonville, Florida-based Sun Capital Partners Inc. announced the acquisition of LoanLogics, a digital mortgage solutions provider and fellow Jacksonville-based company.

Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

The LoanLogics platform provides technology automation for mortgage document processing and data-driven audit software that improves efficiency, enhances transparency, streamlines commerce, and reduces risk.

“Sun Capital is thrilled that LoanLogics is our second technology platform investment after formalizing our technology vertical,” Marc Leder, Sun Capital co-chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Inefficiencies in data and workflow are driving rising mortgage market costs, and LoanLogics helps solve this industry challenge.”

Bill Neville, LoanLogics CEO, said the current mortgage technology market has an estimated value of more than $10 billion.

The Final Frontier of Digital Mortgage

This white paper will outline the benefits of digitizing custodial workflows and provide a look at one possible solution for introducing automation into the process.

Presented by: Iron Mountain

“The support and resources Sun Capital is capable of providing to companies like ours will enable LoanLogics to continue to ensure quality performance for our clients, enhance our operations and best serve the rapidly modernizing mortgage technology market,” Neville said.

Since 1995, private equity firm Sun Capital has invested in more than 425 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion. It has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, Los Angeles and New York.

LoanLogics was founded in 2005. Two specific areas LoanLogics focused on in 2020 included a new on-demand document processing technology (IDEA OnDemand) and greater automation for HMDA reporting and the generation of LARs, which enable lenders to automate more than 90% of their HMDA review tasks.

The company says it nearly doubled processing of loans per month in 2020, adding more automation for clients. It also reported a 40% increase in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

HW+ Atlanta inventory
Housing market inventory is about to get better

Low housing market inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But all is not hopeless: There are several reasons why housing inventory should pick up in the next several months and going into 2022. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 29, 2021 By

Luxury Home in Morning Light
Home prices accelerating in areas without mass transit

Home prices in car-dependent areas have risen twice as fast as those in transit-accessible areas, per a recent study from Redfin.

Jul 09, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

