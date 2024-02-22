How does the “buy before you sell” model differ from iBuyers and Power buyers?
Pending legislation would end home inspection waivers in Massachusetts
How AI is improving the entire home-buying journey for consumers
RE/MAX Founder Dave Liniger on successes, failures and lessons learned
MortgageOrigination

CrossCountry Mortgage unveils cash-offer loan product

Offering comes at a time when one-third of homes are being purchased without financing

As demand for homes continues to outpace new listings, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is introducing a new cash-offer product, the company announced Thursday.

The Cleveland-based retail mortgage lender unveiled CCM CashPlus to help buyers gain an edge in the bidding process by turning preapprovals into cash offers. CashPlus has no appraisal or financing contingencies. The product is limited to conventional loans, primary residences and buyers who are represented by a real estate agent.

“In a housing environment where homes are receiving multiple bids, CCM’s CashPlus program helps our borrowers compete with all-cash offers,” chief operating officer Jenn Stracensky said in a statement.

Many buyers, especially first-timers, struggle to compete with all-cash offers across all price tiers. Redfin data shows that the share of homes purchased with all cash reached a nine-year high point of 34.1% this past September.

Other national lenders, including Guild Mortgage and New American Funding, have cash-offer programs.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HousingWire-Fannie-Mae-Office
Fannie Mae appoints Peter Akwaboah as COO 

Akwaboah assumes his new responsibilities at the GSE on May 20 after nearly a decade working for Morgan Stanley.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please