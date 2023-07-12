CrossCountry creates role to expand affordable housing options

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation’s third largest retail mortgage lender, announced this week that it has created a new position, the senior vice president of housing initiatives, which is aimed at expanding affordable housing options. The company has named Jayma Banks to fill this role.

In this role, Banks will focus on community products, including CCM Community Promise, CCM Smart Start, and other down payment assistance programs.

A seasoned veteran with 21 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Banks has held various leadership positions at Freddie Mac, most recently serving as a single-family sales & relationship manager. She brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position, backed by a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from the University of Maryland University College.

“There is a dire need for affordable housing in underserved communities,” said Banks. “I’m looking forward to using this new opportunity to focus on making homeownership dreams attainable to those who need it most, advancing greater equity in America’s housing system.”

The company also announced that Glen Lemeshev has assumed the role of chief revenue officer, joining CCM’s executive leadership.

Lemeshev, who has been with CrossCountry for six years as a senior vice president and branch manager overseeing a team of 40, will now be responsible for financial planning, product development, and strategic partnerships. With over 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Lemeshev’s expertise will bolster CCM’s growth and expansion efforts.

“My team and I have always viewed every loan as a relationship, which has led to long-lasting partnerships and trust with our clients,” said Lemeshev. “I’m excited to join the executive team and continue to bring in the voice of the branches to make our organization even more successful while providing exceptional services to our borrowers and partners.”

CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. highlighted the importance of these strategic moves for the company’s growth and community engagement.

“As we continue to grow, we’re strengthening our team and reaching out to the communities we serve,” said Leonhardt. “Over the past several years, Glen has been instrumental in providing the voice of the field, which has led to many improvements in operations and support for the branches. We also created Jayma’s position because we identified a need in underserved communities. Jayma’s unparalleled level of expertise combined with her exceptional relationships will allow us to focus on these communities to really make a difference.”

Founded in 1998, CrossCountry Mortgage is the nation’s third-largest retail mortgage lender, operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states with over 7,000 employees. CCM offers a wide range of mortgage, refinance, and home equity solutions, including conventional and jumbo mortgages, as well as government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. CCM is also a direct lender and an approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.