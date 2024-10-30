Inventory
CRMLS, Bright MLS team up to offer reciprocal access to home listings

Subscribers to each MLS will have access to data on the other’s platform, allowing them to better facilitate cross-country moves

The nation’s two largest MLSs are teaming up yet again. On Wednesday, the California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and Mid-Atlantic-based Bright MLS announced that they will be offering subscribers reciprocal data access, or “guest access,” to reach other’s listings.

CRMLS currently has more than 127,000 active listings and Bright MLS hosts more than 115,000 active listings.

According to the announcement, the guest access agreement benefits both consumers and real estate agents who are frequently finding themselves moving across state lines.

“The reciprocal data access will provide both buyer and listing agents greater opportunities to represent a larger clientele with more diverse demands,” the announcement states.

Reciprocal data access is now available to CRMLS and Bright MLS subscribers through Matrix. Users do not need separate credentials to access the MLSs.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Bright MLS, collaborating on several joint ventures like Nestfully and REdistribute, and this is a great step towards even further collaboration,” Art Carter, the CEO of CRMLS, said in a statement.

“As part of our vision for increased national sharing of data, we’re excited to see how an MLS as data-rich as Bright MLS can help our users do bigger and better business and vice versa.”

