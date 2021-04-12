The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
Credit Plus integrates with LendingWise

Move pushes Credit Plus into commercial and private money lending spaces

Business credit report provider Credit Plus announced last week it has integrated with LendingWise, an LOS-software platform serving commercial lending.

The move establishes Credit Plus in the commercial and private money lending spaces.

“In today’s market, efficiency is everything and this new integration makes it much easier for lenders using the LendingWise platform to get new deals into their pipeline faster,” said Greg Holmes, Credit Plus CEO and president. “We are pleased to have LendingWise as our premiere commercial and private money lending integration. The company has an excellent reputation in the space, and we are proud to provide additional value to the lenders it serves. Furthermore, we’re excited to more easily serve this crucial industry which is a major focus of our continued growth.”

Holmes said the new integration enables commercial and private money loan officers using LendingWise to streamline their processes and obtain a business owner’s credit report from Credit Plus – without leaving the LendingWise platform.

Companies can now upload their information to LendingWise’s platform in days  – a process that, prior to putting a focus on simplifying the online experience, used to take months. LendingWise can also deploy its CRM and LOS platforms in minutes.

Founded in 2006 as The Loan Post, the company pivoted to loan modification, short sales, and nonperforming notes following the 2008 financial crisis. The company rebranded as LendingWise in 2017 as an LOS platform for commercial private money lenders and brokers specializing in rental, bridge, multifamily, and other CRE loan programs. 

LendingWise currently integrates with CoreLogic, DropBox, Google, HubSpot CRM, and DocMagic, among other companies.

Credit Plus recently named Holmes as its president and CEO – succeeding Steve Grant, who has moved to an advisory role. Before his time at Credit Plus, Holmes served as the vice president of direct sales in the Eastern U.S. for LandAmerica

