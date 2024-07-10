CoreLogic announces strategic partnership with Earnnest

Earnest money service Earnnest and CoreLogic are launching a strategic partnership, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Earnnest is joining CoreLogic’s Real Estate Alliance Network, making it CoreLogic’s exclusive provider of escrow management services through its suite of MLS products, which includes Matrix, OneHome, MLS-Touch and Trestle.

Through the Earnnest platform, users can securely and efficiently conduct digital transfers of earnest money deposits, eliminating the need for traditional checks and wire transfers.

“Joining CoreLogic’s Real Estate Alliance Network is a significant milestone for Earnnest. Our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency in real estate transactions will provide unmatched value to MLS members and their clients,” Russell Smith, the president and COO of Earnnest, said in a statement. “This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering secure, seamless, and user-friendly digital payment solutions.”

Through this partnership, MLSs using CoreLogic’s products can now integrate with Earnnest at no additional cost.

“We are pleased to welcome Earnnest as an escrow management services provider,” Shaleen Khatod, senior vice president of strategy and alliances at CoreLogic, said in a statement. “As a no-cost member benefit, this collaboration will both demonstrate the value provided by the MLS to their members and elevate the overall transaction experience for users on CoreLogic’s platforms.”

In May, Earnnest announced a partnership with EXIT Realty Corp. International.

Based in South Carolina, Earnnest has reportedly facilitated more than 350,000 digital earnest money deposits with a total value of more than $2 billion since its inception in 2017.