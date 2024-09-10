Corcoran Group enters North Carolina with Raleigh franchise

Corcoran Group is expanding to the Tar Heel State. The brokerage announced this week that it’s adding a franchise in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company’s first foray into the state. DeRonja Real Estate is the franchisee and it boasts 36 experienced agents.

“The beautiful and iconic Corcoran branding, paired with the marketing systems, seamless technology suite, and incredible network, is an ideal fit for our firm, aiding our agents to deliver an even higher level of care and support for both our new and repeat clients,” said Frank DeRonja, the founder of DeRonja Real Estate, in a statement.

DeRonja was an independent agent when he founded DeRonja Real Estate in 2010. In 2017, DeRonja added Amy Butler as managing broker.

“Frank, Amy, and the entire DeRonja Real Estate team have become locally renowned for their collaborative spirit and supportive environment, which is exactly what we look for when establishing a new Corcoran affiliate,” said Stephanie Anton, president of the Corcoran Affiliate Network. “Now supported by Corcoran’s stellar marketing, innovative tools, and international network, I am confident that Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate will only see further success in their marketplace.”

The addition for Corcoran Group adds a presence in a market that’s driven North Carolina’s housing boom. According to data from Altos Research, the median home price in the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan area has risen from $380,000 at the beginning of 2020 to $500,000 as of August 2024.

North Carolina isn’t the first state Corcoran has entered this year. In March, the brokerage added its first franchise in Oregon. Previously known as The Agency Inc. Realtors, Corcoran Prime serves the Portland metropolitan area.

In February, it entered Massachusetts with the franchise Corcoran Property Advisors in the Boston metropolitan area.

Corcoran Group launched its affiliate network in February 2020. The brokerage entered New Jersey, Texas and Northern California in 2023, in addition to expanding in Italy and Canada.