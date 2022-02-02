ConsumerDirect Mortgage rebrands as Real Genius, introduces new tech platform

ConsumerDirect Mortgage rebranded itself to Real Genius and announced the launch of a modern mortgage application platform to simplify a borrower’s experience.

Real Genius, a division of FirstBank, one of Tennessee’s largest community banks, said that its application platform will provide borrowers with rate and cost transparency.

Additionally, the lender promises borrowers a “personalized approach” and “access to veteran mortgage professionals.”

Jamie Thornton, director of online mortgage lending at Real Genius, said in a statement that the company has “invested a significant amount of time and resources” into developing technology for customers.

“Since 2016, we’ve helped more than 51,000 families with their mortgage needs, lending more than $15 billion,” said Thornton. “With this rebrand, we wanted a name that spoke to our ability to provide immense value to customers by leveraging technology to reduce turn time and pass along savings, and Real Genius was a great fit.”

Thornton founded Real Genius in 2012 as ConsumerDirect Mortgage, and the company was acquired by FirstBank in 2013.

The lender claims that over the last 10 years, the direct-to-consumer mortgage company has developed “cutting-edge” technology that simplifies the loan process to close loans more quickly and efficiently. Real Genius also said that it offers “some of the most competitive rates in the country.”

Real Genius has mortgage offices throughout the Southeast and offers conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo loans. The lender also has Adjustable- Rate Mortgages (ARMs) for five, seven or 10 years.

In its most recent quarterly earnings statement, the company told investors that it made $136 million in income from mortgage banking during the first nine months of 2021, which was down 28% from the same period a year prior.