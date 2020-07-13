Construction sector wins big in mosh-pit scramble for PPP

Construction companies were among the biggest recipients of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program aimed at helping small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top three sectors receiving the funds were: Health care, including dentist offices and home-care companies, which got 12.9% of the loans, professional services, including accounting businesses and advertising companies, with 12.7% of the funds, and construction firms, which got 12.4% of the money, according to a report from the Small Business Administration last week.