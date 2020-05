About 14% of real estate companies in the U.S. – including sales, leasing and maintenance firms – got funding in the first round of the Payroll Protection Program created by Congress to rescue small businesses.

That share is based on loan data covering the April 3 to April 13 period from the Small Business Administration, the federal department overseeing distribution of the original $349 billion funded by Congress and the $320 billion that was added to it on April 27.