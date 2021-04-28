Community Title Network acquires Colony Title Group

Mid-Atlantic title company Community Title Network LLC has acquired Colony Title Group LTD, an agency in Columbia, Maryland.

It’s the third acquisition made by Community Title Network, which acquired Virginia-based The Settlement Group in June 2019 and Baltimore’s Continental Title Group in July 2016.

Edwin Tillman, who founded Colony Title Group in 1995, will remain with the company and serve as leader of branch operations. The branch will serve Howard County and Central Maryland, while operating as a division of Community Title Network and provide all of the services as the larger enterprise.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of a larger organization that can help us leverage the technology investments required in the title industry, not only today, but looking toward the future,” Tillman said. “This implementation and focus on technology will only improve our customer service and help us grow more effectively.”

With the acquisition, a total of eight Community Title Network branches are now located in the Baltimore – Washington, D.C. corridor. The company has plans to expand further down the East Coast soon, it said in a press release.

The Settlement Group was founded in January 2000 by Myrna Keplinger and brought with it four North Virginia-locations when it was acquired by Community Title Network. Continental Title Group officially dropped its name from all Baltimore locations in 2018 — two years after acquisition — and rebranded as Community Title Network.

Several title companies have made headlines in the past week with acquisitions and personnel moves. Wisconsin-based Knight Barry Title announced its acquisition of MLS Title last week, bringing the number of companies owned in Florida to 12.

Cloudstar, a technology and compliance partner for the title and mortgage origination industry, made its third personnel move of 2021 last week when it promoted Christopher Curry to president.

In other title M&A activity in the past six months, Stewart Title acquired Prima Title LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company, in early April. That followed its acquisition of A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March. Blend also announced in March its acquisition of Title365 from the Mr. Cooper Group for approximately $422 million. And TitleOne, a subsidiary of Realogy Title Group, announced in March the acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston, Idaho.