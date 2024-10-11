Coldwell Banker Realty establishes a presence in Dutchess County

Coldwell Banker Realty is welcoming even more agents to the firm. On Friday, the Anywhere firm announced the affiliation of Beacon, NY-based Daniel Aubry Realty.

The affiliation marks the opening of the first Coldwell Banker Realty office in Dutchess County, New York.

The firm was founded in 2009 by broker-owner Daniel Aubry. He and six real estate sales professionals, including associate broker Ron Donofrio, Julian Park, Veshtrim Osmani, Danielle Velez, Matan Broshi and James Murphy are making the move to Coldwell Banker Realty.

In addition to his nearly 50-year career in the industry, Aubry has also worked in both the residential and commercial real estate sectors.

The Beacon office will be managed by senior managing director Tammy Benkwitt.