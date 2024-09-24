Coldwell Banker Realty adds top agent in Northern California

Coldwell Banker Realty is strengthening its roster of California-based agents. On Monday, the brokerage announced that it was welcoming top-performing agent Jing Hu to the firm’s office in the Silicon Valley hub of Cupertino.

Hu was previously brokered with Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley. She transitioned to real estate sales in May 2022 after a three-year career in property management.

“As a Bay Area resident for the past ten years and with a background in property management, I understand the neighborhood and property values of the area. My attention to detail with inspections, paperwork and closings are essential when it comes to helping clients buy and sell their homes,” Hu said in a statement.

“I am excited to partner my business with Coldwell Banker Realty because they offer innovative marketing tools and support, a strong global network and a luxury program with a brand name that resonates with consumers.”

In 2023, Hu recorded 16 transaction sides for a total sales volume of $22.2 million, good enough to crack the top 1,500 in California in the 2024 RealTrends America’s Best sales volume rankings.

“In just a short time in real estate, Jing has proven to be a highly regarded agent and we are thrilled that she has chosen to affiliate with the Cupertino office,” Alan Scearce, the regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California, said in a statement.

“Coldwell Banker’s presence, global footprint and strong local leadership, combined with Jing’s exceptional service to her clients creates a perfect partnership that we are proud to be part of.”