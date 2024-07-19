Coldwell Banker adds generative AI to Listing Concierge

Artificial intelligence has taken the real estate industry by storm over the past two years and Coldwell Banker is no exception. On Thursday, the Anywhere Real Estate brand announced that it had equipped its exclusive marketing platform tool Listing Concierge with generative AI capabilities.

Through this update, the firm says the platform will now allow agents and concierge coordinators to automate the generation of listing descriptions, captions of images and property attributes.

“As a company, we believe in equipping our agents with technology that can simplify processes, build efficiencies and achieve exceptional results. The introduction of this new AI-powered capability to Listing Concierge is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation,” Kamini Lane, the president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. “While real estate remains a very human-focused, personalized business, equipping agents with this technology allows them to spend less time on manual tasks and more time delivering tangible value to their clients.”

Lindsay Listanski, the national vice president of field marketing at Coldwell Banker Realty, added that by adding AI capabilities to Listing Concierge, the company is helping its agents stay ahead of the curve.

“The ability to automatically generate custom property descriptions and other listing components offers a meaningful and easily accessible advantage for all of our agents,” Listanski said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer it to them as we continue to unlock new ways to make them more efficient and effective than ever before.”

Listing Concierge houses a suite of services including professional photography, videography, customized marketing materials and targeted online advertising. According to the company, the platform has fulfilled over 300,000 marketing orders over the past five years, giving the platform a 50% usage rate across the Coldwell Banker network.