Citi names Brad Wayman head of U.S. mortgage

Brad Wayman

Citigroup named Brad Wayman as head of U.S mortgage after serving in the role since December. Wayman first joined Citi in 2003, and most recently, he held the position of head of U.S mortgage sales, where he led distributed retail sales, direct to consumer sales, strategic market business development, community reinvestment strategy and sales support.

Before his role as head of U.S. mortgage sales, Wayman was a division lending executive on the East Coast, which includes the New York, New Jersey and North East Suburban markets.

In his new role, Wayman will focus on client experiences across Citi’s U.S retail banks. Prior to Citi, he served in both the White House and U.S. Department of Justice after staring his career in real estate.

“Throughout Brad’s career, he has shown a great skill for connecting with our clients and seeing a mortgage not just as a financial transaction, but as the foundation for a lifetime relationship,” said David Chubak, head of U.S. retail banking. “As he has grown in his role, he has cultivated strategic partnerships across Citi to benefit our clients and developed digital lending strategies to take us into the future.”

Back in September of last year, former Citi CEO Michael Corbat announced that he was retiring, and that the firm’s retail banking chief Jane Fraser would succeed him. Fraser’s ascendance made her the first female CEO of a major U.S. bank.

Corbat, who’s led the bank for eight years, was expected to serve two more years at Citi, according to the Wall Street Journal. Instead, Fraser, a 16-year veteran of the bank, will move from her position as bank president and head of consumer banking to claim the throne.