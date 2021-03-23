RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative loan origination and valuation tech companies in the industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

MortgagePeople Movers

Citi names Brad Wayman head of U.S. mortgage

BradWaymanHeadshot
Brad Wayman

Citigroup named Brad Wayman as head of U.S mortgage after serving in the role since December. Wayman first joined Citi in 2003, and most recently, he held the position of head of U.S mortgage sales, where he led distributed retail sales, direct to consumer sales, strategic market business development, community reinvestment strategy and sales support.

Before his role as head of U.S. mortgage sales, Wayman was a division lending executive on the East Coast, which includes the New York, New Jersey and North East Suburban markets.

In his new role, Wayman will focus on client experiences across Citi’s U.S retail banks. Prior to Citi, he served in both the White House and U.S. Department of Justice after staring his career in real estate.  

“Throughout Brad’s career, he has shown a great skill for connecting with our clients and seeing a mortgage not just as a financial transaction, but as the foundation for a lifetime relationship,” said David Chubak, head of U.S. retail banking. “As he has grown in his role, he has cultivated strategic partnerships across Citi to benefit our clients and developed digital lending strategies to take us into the future.”

Back in September of last year, former Citi CEO Michael Corbat announced that he was retiring, and that the firm’s retail banking chief Jane Fraser would succeed him. Fraser’s ascendance made her the first female CEO of a major U.S. bank.

Corbat, who’s led the bank for eight years, was expected to serve two more years at Citi, according to the Wall Street Journal. Instead, Fraser, a 16-year veteran of the bank, will move from her position as bank president and head of consumer banking to claim the throne.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Collapsed wooden houses, mortgage crisis, property prices falling, refinance home business loan,financial meltdown, economy crash during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic concept
New home sales plunge 18.2%, but demand stays strong

After a decade high in January, sales of new homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 in February, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Mar 23, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please