Christie’s International Real Estate welcomes new Brussels-based affiliate

Christie’s International Real Estate Belgium is expanding its operation to Brussels, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The firm is already well established in Flanders, but the latest move expands its reach into the French-speaking southern region of the country.

It is the brokerage’s 12th office in the country, and it will be led by Jean-Marc Delcroix, who is joining Christie’s International Real Estate after seven years working as a commercial director at Sotheby’s International Realty in Brussels. Delcroix will serve as managing partner for the office, which will share an address with the Christie’s auction house on Avenue Louise in Brussels.

“Christie’s International Real Estate Belgium is a fast-growing company with incredible expertise that has made them a market leader in luxury real estate in Flanders,” Delcroix said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to Brussels and the surrounding area is a great honor and a meaningful challenge.”

Christie’s International Real Estate Belgium is the real estate arm of Hillewaere Group, a firm established in 2002 by Roel Druyts that offers real estate, insurance and mortgage lending services. Druyts serves as CEO of Hillewaere Group, while Bart Van Delm is the managing director of Christie’s International Real Estate Belgium.

“With 20 years of experience in luxury real estate, Jean-Marc is the perfect person to give this office a flying start in the Brussels market,” Druyts said in a statement.

The firm also noted that it plans to expand to Knokke, a seaside resort town on Belgium’s coast.