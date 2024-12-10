Celebrating your greatest asset: Simple holiday employee appreciation ideas

As we approach the end of the year and celebrate the holidays, let’s not forget your organizations #1 asset. YOUR TEAM! I know the year hasn’t been the greatest for our industry, or most industries for that matter. But if your company is still standing (I’m still standing, yea… yea… yea – in my Elton John voice) better yet, thriving, then don’t overlook the people that got you here.

These individuals are the backbone of your company and don’t you ever forget that. Make sure they feel appreciated and valued. Trust me, it’s the little things that you do that matters. You don’t have to go all out. I want to share a few things you can do that can help you show favor with your work familia.

Let’s take it back to old school handwriting. A handwritten Christmas card card will warm anyone’s heart. Nowadays everything is so digital, but taking the time to write a handwritten card means you took time and thought of them. Added bonus, throw a gift card from a place they actually frequent at. If they are a Mom with kids in the house, give them a gift card from a grocery store. It will show them you are thinking about their family too.

Time, now time is the one thing you can’t ever get back. You can always get back money, and material possessions, but time is valuable. Why not give them paid time off. Give your employee a day to relax or spend time with their family or friends. Let them go make memories and not have to worry about missing out on a day of pay.

You would be amazed at how many folks are living paycheck to paycheck, and sacrificing their kids’ games, or even their own health because they cannot afford to miss work. Showing your employees you care about them means the world.

Actual presents! Remember when we were kids, and the joy of waking up at the crack of dawn Christmas morning and running downstairs to grab that gift under the tree and unwrapping it? The sound of the wrapping paper, and it being thrown all over the floor, and our parents just watching us with so much joy!

Well you can create that same feeling with your employees. Pass out actual Christmas gifts and watch them unwrap them. I bet you will be grinning from ear to ear. The holidays are all about giving, and giving is an awesome feeling.

When I was a VP at an IMB (Independent Mortgage Bank), I was put in charge of the company/employee Christmas gift. I remember putting some thought into it and came up with Garrett’s popcorn. Garrett’s popcorn is a very well known popcorn company from my hometown of Chicago. They have all different types of popcorn flavors and combinations and are shipped all across the country in these cute and festive Christmas tins, along with a message.

It was a big hit with the whole company! So many of our employees took to social media to share their sweet Christmas treat which was a bonus for the company’s brand and visibility. Something so simple as popcorn made many employees feel that they were valued. Like I mentioned before, it’s the little things that matter to most people.

I know that not every company will take the above advice. However, I encourage you to put your employees first. Remember, they are your #1 asset, and most times your biggest cheerleader. We are living in a digital world where everything is instant and fast. Slow down, and take time to honor those that have worked so hard for you all year long. Get to know them, show them love, and be a company who really cares about “company culture”

Wishing you peace, love and many blessings this holiday season.

Dalila Ramos is the founder of Love and Tacos Media.

