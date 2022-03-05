Freddie Mac updates risk mitigation requirements for the industry due to elevated cybersecurity threats
Freddie Mac updates risk mitigation requirements for the industry due to elevated cybersecurity threats
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Rene Rodriguez’s unique approach to professional growth
Rene Rodriguez’s unique approach to professional growth
Mortgage

Cash-out refis reach $1.2T in 2021, highest level since 2005

Origination volume hit new record of $4.4T in 2021, according to Black Knight

Record home prices in recent years have pushed tappable home equity to new heights, increasing the demand for one specific product: cash-out refis.

Black Knight data shows that lenders originated $1.2 trillion in cash-out refis in 2021, up 20% compared to the prior year, the highest volume since 2005. Cash-out refis went from 36% to more than 60% of all refis from the beginning of 2021 to the fourth quarter.

In 2021, homeowners tapped $275 billion in equity. In the fourth quarter, more than 1 million homeowners tapped $80 billion. Despite the withdrawal, tappable equity available to homeowners with a mortgage grew by $446 billion in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been discussing this shift to an equity-centric market for some time, and our Optimal Blue rate lock data showed that cash-out activity continued to increase in January of this year as well,” Ben Graboske, data and analytics president at Black Knight, said in a statement.

He added: “Now for the bad news: retention of cash-out refinance borrowers has been notoriously difficult.” Retention is still eight percentage points lower in cash-out than rate/term refis.  

The data vendor noted the underlying risk of cash-out refis remains low, with average credit scores above 740. In addition, soaring home values resulted in much lower post-withdrawal loan-to-value (LTV) ratios than during the Great Recession, when LTVs were more than ten percentage points higher.  

Overall, originations reached $4.4 trillion in 2021, up from $4.3 trillion in the previous year to post a record volume. Refinances decreased 34% last year, to $2.7 trillion — rate/term refis volumes declined even more, 60% compared to 2020. Lenders originated a record $ 1.7 trillion in purchases last year.

Graboske noted that entering 2021, the consensus opinion was that mortgage originations would likely be 20-25% lower than 2020’s record-breaking levels. Black Knight’s suggestion was a 7% decline. In the end, originations outpaced the prior record.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ jobs
Even with blow-out jobs report, mortgage rates still falling

The U.S unemployment rate stands at 3.8% and inflation is hot, but mortgage rates are falling. Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami explains why.

Mar 04, 2022 By

Latest Articles

Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer
Judge strikes down Oregon love letter ban

A federal judge based in Oregon ruled that the new law violates the free speech rights of real estate agents.

Mar 04, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please