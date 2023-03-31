Big Purple Dot integrates with ChatGPT for AI-powered customer support

The use-cases for AI-powered chatbots just keep growing. Big Purple Dot (BPD), a mortgage and real estate customer relationship management (CRM) and recruiting solutions company in Irvine, California, announced this week the integration of ChatGPT into its CRM ecosystem.

According to Big Purple Dot, it is one of the first CRM companies in the mortgage industry to integrate the ChatGPT API into its marketing platform.

“We are excited to be one of the first CRM’s in the mortgage and real estate industry to integrate with ChatGPT,” Roxana Davidoff, CEO and founder of Big Purple Dot, said in a statement.

The goal of the new BPD AI Assistant is to improve customer satisfaction, lead generation, and operational efficiency for Big Purple Dot’s clients using AI-powered technology, the company said.

Through this integration, ChatGPT interacts with clients and streamline the sales processes using natural language processing (NLP), which allows it to understand questions from clients while responding in a more “human-like” way.

“The integration of ChatGPT with our CRM platform will revolutionize the way loan officers, real estate agents, and recruiters communicate with their clients,” Davidoff said. “With natural language processing capabilities, our users can provide quick, accurate responses to clients, freeing up more time to focus on building relationships and closing more deals.”

The chatbot also utilizes deep learning techniques to ensure that it generates accurate responses to user queries in a conversational manner, according to BPD.

The BPD AI Assistant can also be used for a number of additional functionalities, like managing teams by facilitating sales and communication coaching and helping navigate through sales objections with responses that are geared toward objection management.

The integration is currently available for all Big Purple Dot clients, including beta clients on the BPD Recruit platform, the company said. The official release date is set for April 30.