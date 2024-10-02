Arc Home adds OptifiNow’s advanced CRM to aid sales, marketing efforts

OptifiNow announced the implementation of its high-tech customer relationship management (CRM) platform with nonqualified mortgage (non-QM) lender Arc Home LLC on Tuesday. The platform offers a new broker scoring system designed for better account management and a tagging system to improve email marketing campaigns.

The CRM company launched in 2016 to provide third-party origination (TPO) mortgage lenders with account management, sales and email marketing through its software-focused approach. Arc Home, a leading non-QM and TPO lender since 2015, chose OptifiNow for its proven track record of serving TPOs.

“Having used OptifiNow before, I can confidently say it’s the most efficient CRM system for TPO lending,” Shea Pallante, chief lending officer at OptifiNow, said in a statement. “The platform is quick to implement and allows us to effectively manage both our sales and marketing teams.”

Before joining OptifiNow, Pallante served as chief product officer and president at Sprout Mortgage, a lender that upgraded to OptifiNow’s CRM in 2021 to serve its wholesale and correspondent business channels.

OptifiNow employs a few key features with its platform, including an automated broker scoring system known as Account Classification. The system analyzes broker loan production volume and account executive activity before generating a broker score. Account executives can use that score to determine which accounts to prioritize for maximum sales efficiency.

ArcHome will also have access to automated marketing software that tracks client activity across an “integrated history database.” Sales representatives can send targeted emails and messages to individual customers, and they can funnel communications through mobile, social and print channels.

Additional features include a rate-sheet distribution system and a loan scenario ticketing module that helps with tracking loan scenario inquiries and other tasks. OptifiNow also offers unique support to individual clients based on their business needs, and Pallante places that at the forefront of ArcHome’s needs.

“What truly sets OptifiNow apart is their commitment to understanding our business objectives and actively supporting us in achieving them,” Pallante explained. “We have weekly strategy meetings with the OptifiNow team, which enables us to stay aligned on ongoing projects and plan future initiatives.”

OptifiNow President John McGee expressed gratitude for this company’s working relationship with ArcHome, praising their sales and marketing team for an engaged and communicative approach to managing brokers.