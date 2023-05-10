Anywhere launches new title joint venture for franchisees

Real estate giant Anywhere is launching a title insurance joint venture exclusively for Anywhere Brands franchisees, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Upward Title & Closing is a full-service title and settlement company. The joint venture capitalizes on Upward’s local housing expertise, as well as Anywhere’s technology, including virtual quote tools and options for a fully digital closing.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide our franchisees with this innovative opportunity to generate additional revenue,” Sue Yannaccone, the president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, said in a statement. “Partnering with Upward, they’ll have confidence that their affiliated agents and clients are receiving the support they need for a seamless closing experience every time, and they’ll be able to focus more time and energy on growing their businesses. It represents another way Anywhere is empowering everyone’s next move.”

The first joint venture with Upward Title & Closing Agency franchisees has launched in Florida, but Anywhere said it plans to open the option of an Upward JV in more states in the coming months.

Upward joins more than 40 title companies that are part of the nationwide Anywhere Integrated Services family.

“The launch of Upward is an example of how we’re leveraging the national scale and expertise of our title business to benefit our franchise network,” Don Casey, the president and CEO of Anywhere Integrated Services, said in a statement. “We’re bringing efficiency, clarity, and simplicity to the experience for brokers, agents, and consumers alike.”