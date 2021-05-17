ALTA Advocacy Summit set for May 18-20

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) will be hosting approximately 400 people at the ALTA Advocacy Summit, the second virtual version of the association’s annual congressional fly-in, on May 18-20.

The event includes discussions and forums on public policies regarding remote online notarization (RON), digital closings, federal tax policy, cannabis banking legislation, and more.

Diane Tomb, ALTA CEO, said it was important that title professionals continue working to ensure title and settlement services were deemed essential and able to remain open and operational under guidance from the Department of Homeland Security — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As with much we’ve experienced during the pandemic, the lack of in-person interaction on Capitol Hill at first doesn’t seem ideal,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “However, ALTA has found over the past year that the virtual advocacy world can present an even better avenue to tell our industry’s story. Personal connections and policy discussions flow easily, and everyone can walk away feeling productive.”

ALTA reported in April that title insurers wrote $19.2 billion in premiums last year — a nearly 22% increase from the $15.8 billion in 2019. And adoption of remote online notarization skyrocketed 547% last year, largely due to protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that 29 states have passed permanent RON legislation.

In a Q&A with HousingWire in April, Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel put it simply, saying, “There’s no going back to the days before RON.”

“Almost every business has been forced to redesign every customer interaction,” he said. “It’s no longer possible for someone to safely pop in to sign something. If the industry can continue to reimagine how they serve their clients and rewire how they work, RON should and will be further implemented.”

During the ALTA event, attendees will hear from a slate of keynote speakers, including former senators John Breaux Sr. and Trent Lott, Rep. Young Kim, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, and Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond.

In addition, ALTA members are scheduled to meet with nearly 250 Capitol Hill offices during the three-day event, seeking support for the SECURE Notarization Act, which would permit nationwide use of RON, with minimum standards, and provide certainty for its interstate recognition.