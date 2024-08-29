AI Demo Day: ChatUWM

ChatUWM
ChatUWM is an AI-powered smart search designed to support independent mortgage brokers by providing instant responses on a range of topics including guidelines, matrices, summaries of UWM’s tools and technology and more.
Product Fast Facts
#1
ChatUWM uses generative AI technology to comprehend user prompts, process their meanings and generate accurate responses to their needs
#2
ChatUWM utilizes UWM’s knowledge base, The Source, giving it the ability to provide users with full articles or pages where information was pulled from
#3
Over the last 6 months, ChatUWM has been prompted over 400,000 times, with an average of 3,000 prompts per day