AI Demo Day: ChatUWM

ChatUWM

ChatUWM is an AI-powered smart search designed to support independent mortgage brokers by providing instant responses on a range of topics including guidelines, matrices, summaries of UWM’s tools and technology and more. 

ChatUWM uses generative AI technology to comprehend user prompts, process their meanings and generate accurate responses to their needs

ChatUWM utilizes UWM’s knowledge base, The Source, giving it the ability to provide users with full articles or pages where information was pulled from  

Over the last 6 months, ChatUWM has been prompted over 400,000 times, with an average of 3,000 prompts per day

