AI Demo Day: ChatUWM

ChatUWM is an AI-powered smart search designed to support independent mortgage brokers by providing instant responses on a range of topics including guidelines, matrices, summaries of UWM’s tools and technology and more.

#1 ChatUWM uses generative AI technology to comprehend user prompts, process their meanings and generate accurate responses to their needs

#2 ChatUWM utilizes UWM’s knowledge base, The Source, giving it the ability to provide users with full articles or pages where information was pulled from