Agent fired after hack exposed alleged racist, Holocaust-denial views

Real estate agent Joshua Alayon was fired by his brokerage Travers Miran Realty after getting caught up in a data hack earlier this month.

According to data obtained by “hacktivist collective” Anonymous, from domain registrar Epik, Alayon allegedly tried to register several domains expressing far-right views including theholocaustisfake.com, whitechristianrepublican.com, whitesencyclopedia.com and Chinese-coronavirus.com.

Epik is known for hosting the sites of various far-right groups.

The information regarding Alayon’s online activities was pulled from 180 gigabyte of private data including usernames, passwords, 38,000 credit card numbers and 15 million email addresses, and called out on Twitter by a user named @epikfailsnippet.

The tweet also publicized that Alayon is the CEO of a nonprofit called Lefnei Iver Synagogue. Its website is currently offline, but the organization previously described itself as an “Orthodox Jewish Messianic Christian Community.” Lefnei Iver Synagogue was incorporated on Jan. 6, 2021, and appears to be based out of Alayon’s Pompano Beach residence. Its purpose is stated as, “That all the people of the earth might know the hand of the Lord, that it is mighty: That ye might fear the Lord your God for ever. Joshua 4:24.”

In addition, according to the data leaked, Alayon llegedly appears to be the owner of a “racist grifter site” called racisminc.com, which posts racist memes and asks people to make a donation to “end racism.” In a phone call with Inman News, Alayon denied owning racisminc.com, but would not respond when asked who the owner is.

Alayon also holds an amateur radio vanity call sign, KM4YRT. According to the FCC website, it was previously W1TES.

The broker-owner of Travers Miran Realty, Rick Rapp, in a call with Inman, denied knowing anything about Alayon’s online activities and racist views until being informed by Inman.

Since being contacted by Inman, Rapp has removed Alayon from his brokerage’s license with the state. He told the Washington Post that he didn’t “want to be involved with anyone with thoughts or motives like that.”

Alayon told the Washington Post that the data was “easily falsifiable” and that he was potentially a victim of extortion.

Travers Miran Realty is based in Parkland, Florida and currently lists 26 agents under its license. Alayon had been affiliated with the firm for seven or eight months prior to his termination, according to Rapp.