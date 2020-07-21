ActivePipe releases property match software for real estate agents

ActivePipe has launched SmartMatch, a property match software that can be utilized by real estate agents in reaching home shoppers and renters. The solution’s algorithm combines ActivePipe’s proprietary insights with its client preferences to surface property matches ranked by relevance, the company said in its release.

In an interview with HousingWire, ActivePipe Chief Revenue Officer Mike Feller said that the company works behind the scenes to make the agents’ job easier. The addition of SmartMatch to ActivePipe’s platform was the result of constantly innovating and updating the application.

“When we look at the key in email, and really any kind of messaging, it’s all about relevance,” Feller continued. “You’re providing content that people really care about in the end recipient. It matches their interests or their preferences [and] that is so critical to being successful in this particular channel and it sounds so simple, but it’s really hard to execute against it.”

For example, the ActivePipe user builds an email template, and customization occurs when ActivePipe analyzes each contact based on previous email interactions, preferences and survey results.

With this data comes a profile of the user’s client. When the user turns on the SmartMatch option, ActivePipe automatically fills in the most relevant listings for each contact the email is sent to, essentially decluttering and honing in on more specific options.

“I think the way we have taken something that is very complex and very hard to do, and just making it super simple, again it goes back to empowerment, and really helping agents be much more efficient and effective in what they do,” Feller said.

ActivePipe has also recently announced a new feature that displays individual users’ technology integrations, allowing users to see their integrated tech vendors and the last time they synced, the company said.