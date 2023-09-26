Acra Lending partners with solutions provider Tavant

Acra Lending, a private mortgage lender, announced its integration with Tavant’s Touchless Lending Collateral Analysis.

This partnership marks a milestone in Tavant’s expansion into non-QM lending. It is also turning Acra’s business into a technology-first one, the statement said.

Collateral Analysis is a proprietary product of Tavant’s Touchless Lending automation platform. It was designed to seamlessly integrate with existing lender systems, including CRMs, Point-of-Sales, LOS, and document management systems. Collateral Analysis automates an underwriter’s appraisal review process.

Identifying and escalating issues automatically allows for more accurate and faster decisioning and closing, the statement said.

“We are in an environment that is highly dependent on adoption of technology, and Acra does not want to be a company that does not adapt to technology,” Gregory Meola, managing director at Acra Lending said. “As we go through the year, we want to define ourselves as not only an adopter but an innovator at the same time. We have been working very hard to get a lot of great enhancements to our technologies and our process efficiencies, and the work we are doing with Tavant is an integral part of this transformation. By the end of this year (2023), we are expecting a major separation from the competition.”

Acra Lending has already fully deployed Tavant’s Collateral Analysis solution into production. The private mortgage lender will feature the implementation of a non-QM AUS platform soon, the statement noted.

Tavant, a former HousingWire Tech 100 winner, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Meanwhile, Acra Lending is based in Irvine, CA, and operates in 40 states. It offers programs for wholesale, consumer direct, investor, and correspondent lending.