ReverseVision, a reverse mortgage technology provider and three-time Tech100 winner, has named Sunny Mahdii as its new vice president of operations.

As such, Mahdii will work with ReverseVision’s training, document management and customer success teams to execute a comprehensive operations strategy, the company said.

Previously, Mahdii was director of operations and business development at American Reverse Group, where she managed lending team operations and oversaw budgeting and marketing.

Prior to that, she was branch manager at Security 1 Lending and helped launch a reverse mortgage division at Omni Home Financing.

“Seniors have a strong appetite for flexible financial products capable of catering to their varied, aging-related needs, yet the vast majority loan officers will never present aging borrowers with a HECM or proprietary reverse product,” said ReverseVision CEO John Button.

“We’ve brought on Sunny to help us bridge the current forward-reverse technology gap that stymies loan officers from offering senior lending products to the very borrower population those products are designed to serve,” Button added. “We are thrilled to bring on a dedicated staff resource to help our clients uplift senior lending products into operational and technological coexistence with forward loans.”