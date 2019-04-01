Technology provider ReverseVision’s flagship origination system, RV Exchange, is utilized by all of the Top 10 HECM lenders.

The solution processes more reverse loans than all other solutions combined. The company provides sales tools, lending technology components with APIs, industry thought leadership and serves as a primary source of education for bankers offering reverse mortgages. After last October’s changes to the HECM program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, ReverseVision released advanced proprietary product support in response to an uptick in lender interest in proprietary reverse products. And its Generational Lending Scenario Builder lets loan originators perform real-time comparisons of how HECMs perform against other loan products over the life of the loan.