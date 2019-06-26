Declining mortgage rates once again spurred an increase in mortgage applications, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index rose 1.3% for the week ending June 21, 2019, according to MBA's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said the nation’s markets reacted to a more dovish FOMC statement and forecast, with Treasury yields falling after the meeting.

“Mortgage rates dropped again for most loan types, which led to an increase in refinance activity, partly driven by a 9% jump in VA applications,” Kan said. “The 30-year fixed rate has now dropped in three of the last four weeks, and at 4.06%, reached its lowest level since September 2017. Despite these lower rates, purchase applications decreased 2%, but were still considerably higher (9%) than a year ago.”

The Refinance index climbed 3% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index fell 2% from a week ago but remained 9% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index ticked slid 1% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: