A recent uptick in mortgage rates resulted in purchase applications declining slightly, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index slid 3.4% for the week ending June 14, 2019, according to MBA's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

“After seeing a six-week streak, mortgage rates for 30-year loans increased slightly, which led to a pullback in overall refinance activity,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “Borrowers were sensitive to rising rates, but the refinance share of applications was still at its highest level since January 2018, and refinance activity was at its second highest level this year. Government refinances actually increased last week, led by a 17% [increase] in VA refinance applications, while conventional refinance applications decreased 7 percent.”

The Refinance index retreated 4% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index fell 5% from a week ago but remained 4% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index ticked dropped 4% from the week before.

“Purchase applications decreased more than 3% last week, but were still up almost 4% from last year,” Kan said. “Strong demand from first-time buyers and low unemployment continue to push this year’s purchase activity above a year ago.”

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: