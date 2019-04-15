Homeowners in the Dallas/Fort Worth area can now bypass the traditional real estate process and sell their house directly to Zillow, as the online real estate giant announced Monday that it is expanding its direct buying program to DFW.

Zillow initially announced the expansion of its Zillow Offers program into Dallas late last year, but the program officially launched Monday.

Zillow Offers allows homeowners to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. If they accept it, Zillow directly buys a seller’s house, prepares it for showings, and lists it for sale.

Zillow launched the home buying program last year in Phoenix and Las Vegas, before expanding it to Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, and other markets.

Earlier this year, Zillow launched its iBuyer program in Texas, when it expanded into Houston. And now, Zillow is buying and selling houses in Dallas too.

Dallas becomes Zillow’s ninth market where it is actively buying houses. Zillow Offers is currently available in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, and Riverside, California.

And Zillow Offers plans to launch in Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, and Portland later this year.

Through Zillow Offers, the company works with local real estate agents and brokers during every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local agents when it buys and sells each home.

Zillow also uses Zillow Offers to promote its Premier Agents, which allows real estate agents to acquire new listings by connecting them with potential sellers who have already taken a direct action to sell their home.

Consumers who request a Zillow Offer but chose to sell their home traditionally with an agent or do not receive a Zillow Offer will be connected to a local brokerage or Premier Agent.

Consumers selling or buying a house to/from Zillow can also get a mortgage from Zillow, thanks to Zillow’s newly launched mortgage operation, Zillow Home Loans.

And all of that is now available to homebuyers and sellers in Dallas.

“Zillow Offers is helping transform the real estate transaction by giving consumers more of what they want – a seamless, convenient way to sell and buy a home, and on a timetable that they control,” said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. “With such a dynamic and fast growing housing market, Dallas is a natural place to expand this service next. Starting today, we are thrilled to give Dallas-area homeowners a simple, stress-free, on-demand real estate experience.”