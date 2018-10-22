Zillow flipped the real estate industry on its head when it announced plans to join the home selling business, launching “Zillow Instant Offers,” an industry gamechanger.

Today, the company announced in addition to serving the Phoenix, Las Vegas and Atlanta markets, the platform will now be available in Denver.

Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman said the company is excited to empower Denver-area homeowners with more control in one of the largest financial transactions of their life.

Sponsor Content

"The Denver housing market is changing quickly, and many homeowners are trying to time the sale of their home with the purchase of a new one,” Wacksman said. “Rising inventory can make the timing of a sale more uncertain, making Zillow Offers even more desirable,” Wacksman continued. “Zillow Offers aims to alleviate some of that stress, giving sellers the ability to customize their selling experience, and we can't wait to get started today in Denver."

The company has selected 8z Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Innovative Real Estate and RE/MAX, to represent them as their preferred brokerages in the Denver area.

Through Zillow’s platform, homeowners looking to sell their homes will be able to receive comparative market analysis from local real estate agents, and then receive cash offers from selected investors interested in buying their properties.

Atlas Real Estate Group will be representing Zillow in all Denver transactions, according to the company.

"At Atlas, we have always been forward thinking; constantly evaluating opportunities, market trends and exploring new ways real estate can serve as a long-term investment vehicle," Atlas Real Estate Group Co-Founder Jason Shepherd said. "We are excited to use our entrepreneurial mindset in our partnership with Zillow Offers to help improve the consumer experience of buying and selling a home."

“Zillow Offers is a unique and needed service for home sellers in Denver and will solve a huge problem that exists in the market right now – homeowners want convenience and certainty when selling their home,” Shepherd said. “We are always looking to add value at Atlas, and this not only adds value to our clients and consumers, but to the entire real estate industry, and that's a fun and exciting thing to be a part of."

Notably, Zillow also announced plans to expand to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, this winter.