Zillow announced it is expanding its home buying and selling operations into Charlotte and Raleigh.

"Since we launched the Zillow Offers program, tens of thousands of consumers have requested a Zillow Offer, and we've been able to deliver a hassle-free home selling experience for many of them. Soon we will be able to offer this experience to potential home sellers in two fast-growing cities in North Carolina, providing them with a new way to sell their home that is convenient and less stressful – all on their timetable," Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman said in a statement.

"Zillow Offers does more than give home sellers a no-obligation cash offer. The program is designed to give consumers more choices and control, tailoring the home-selling experience to their unique circumstances, regardless of how they ultimately choose to sell their home," he added.

Sponsor Content

The addition of Charlotte and Raleigh brings Zillow’s burgeoning home buying and selling operations up to six markets nationwide.

The program launched in Phoenix in April, then expanded into Las Vegas and Atlanta with Denver to follow later this month.

Zillow Offers is one of several recent ventures into the simplification of the home buying and selling process. Companies like Zillow, Redfin and Bungalo are rushing to destress the home transaction process in hopes of bringing bewildered window shoppers and would-be sellers to market as the housing industry struggles against significant headwinds.