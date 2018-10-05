When a CEO becomes known for spreading the message of love to his coworkers and clients, it can be hard then to turn around and announce a round of layoffs.

But that’s just what Casey Crawford did to his staff this morning, in a very impassioned way.

Movement Mortgage's leader addressed the company's staff at its headquarters Friday morning, telling them why the company's recent layoffs were necessary. The company recently uploaded the clip of Crawford’s speech to staff this morning. The video was originally taken to share internally, but after a meeting with HousingWire today, Movement graciously decided to let the message go public.

Crawford's message to his employees: A tight mortgage market made these cuts necessary, in order for the company to thrive in the future.

“I’m hurting, I feel sad. I feel like I let some folks down yesterday,” Crawford tells his people. “I don’t like a marketplace constrained.”

Crawford, a former NFL player, uses a football metaphor to describe what's next for the company. "It's a tough market. And we want to play offense," Crawford says, adding that the company is already using the cost savings from the layoffs in its mortgage pricing.

Here's his speech in full, but it gets really interesting at the 5:31 mark.