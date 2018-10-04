Redfin Mortgage just expanded into Colorado, its 10th new market since Redfin launched its mortgage lending operations in January 2017.

Redfin Mortgage offers fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages and jumbo loans for high-priced homes in each of the 10 markets it operates in: Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and now, Colorado.

"The Redfin Mortgage closing guarantee gives homebuyers an edge if they're bidding on a home that has multiple offers," Head of Redfin Mortgage Jason Bateman said in statement. "By earning the seller's confidence that the sale will close on time, offers from buyers with a Redfin Mortgage pre-approval letter will stand out from the crowd in a bidding war," he added.

In August, Redfin Mortgage opened its doors in North Carolina, and earlier in the year it announced moves into Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota, Virginia and Pennsylvania, making Colorado the fifth market Redfin Mortgage has expanded into this year. According to the company, there are more to come soon.

Redfin Mortgage’s value-add proposition is a mortgage with low-rates, no lender feeds, convenience and speed.

“Redfin Mortgage will put the customer first through a combination of technology and personal service,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman.

“This approach to mortgage is the same that has made us successful serving more than 75,000 customers buying and selling homes.”