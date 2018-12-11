Wise Agent hired Jason Frazier as its chief marketing officer, the company announced this week. Frazier, a known marketer in the mortgage industry, will be responsible for modernizing email marketing and social content for Wise Agent’s CRM system.

“My job is to help Wise Agent continue its growth and reputation as one of the top real estate industry CRMs by giving our users content and marketing strategy that does not exist in any other CRM platform,” Frazier said.

Frazier joins the mortgage tech provider from Mason-McDuffie Mortgage, where he served as a top executive for the last 10 years.

Prior to his time at Mason-McDuffie, Frazier served as the senior vice president of information technology and security at Thiel Capital, an investment management company.

Notably, Frazier has many accolades, including HousingWire’s 2016 Rising Star award, HousingWire’s 2017 Vanguard award, Top 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals award and BombBomb’s Top Video Influencer on Facebook and Instagram. Most recently, Frazier participated as guest speaker at HousingWire's 2018 engage.marketing conference.

Wise Agent CEO Brandon Wise said after a long search, the company found the unique qualifications that Frazier has are the perfect fit for the company's culture.

“Not only did we want the best marketing expert with years of successful real estate marketing experience, but we were also looking for an all-around good person that we would enjoy having be a part of our team,” Wise said. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our new CMO, Jason Frazier, to our Wise Agent family to help take us to the next level!”