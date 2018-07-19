This is a pivotal time for companies in the mortgage finance industry. HousingWire created our engage.marketing event because we recognize that for mortgage and real estate companies, the difference between success and failure right now is razor thin. A number of forces, from rising interest rates to a shortage of housing inventory to heightened consumer expectations, have made it crucial for businesses to really connect with customers, but exactly what that looks like is often unclear.

That's why we're excited to announce that Ryan Serhant, the wildly successful real estate broker featured on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Sell It Like Serhant," is headlining the event in September.

Serhant and his team sold almost $1 billion worth of real estate last year and he’ll be sharing how he is winning business and collaborating with partners in the most competitive real estate market in the country.

As a real estate expert, Serhant is seen and quoted across a variety of media, from CNN to Bloomberg China. He is currently on Bravo’s seventh season of “Million Dollar Listing New York,” and is the host of his own brand-new series on that network, “Sell it Like Serhant,” where he helps struggling sales reps.

“Ryan began his real estate career on the same day Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy. Leveraging innovative marketing tactics, incredible drive and an unmatched passion for the real estate market, he beat the odds to become one of the most successful real estate brokers in the world,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins.

“At engage.marketing, Ryan will talk about his approach to sales and marketing and how he anticipates the challenges and emotions that come into play during a sale. As a fan myself, I can't wait for the keynote and know that all attendees will benefit from Ryan's creativity, energy and focus.”

engage.marketing will bring together marketers from across the real estate and mortgage landscape with experts who know how to be compelling yet compliant, engaging yet efficient. The goal is to gain insights into marketing best practices from other industries while also addressing how effective marketing translates a regulated environment.

Sessions will cover b2b, b2c, compliance, marketing automation and how to reach specific consumer population segments. The two-day summit will also feature an invitation-only executive track for C-suite professionals.