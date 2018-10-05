In a move to expand its presence in Southern California, Walker & Dunlop recently announced it appointed Trevor Blood to vice president in its capital markets group.

The capital markets group brokers commercial real estate loans through the company's network of capital providers.

Blood, who is based out of the company's office in Torrance, California, will play an integral role in the continued expansion of the company throughout the country.

Chief Production Officer of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Group Cliff Carnes said the company is pleased to welcome Blood to the team.

“We are confident that he will be a great asset to the company and the continued growth of our Capital Markets team,” Carnes said.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Blood served as a vice president at Pacific Southwest Realty Service, where he sourced capital for over $200 million worth of commercial real estate transactions within his first nine months of employment.

"Trevor has a strong track record and experience spanning from investment sales to mortgage banking, and we anticipate that he will make a meaningful impact on our platform very quickly," Carnes said.

Blood is one of the numerous additions Walker & Dunlop has made in 2018.

In June, the company hired Javier Rivera as senior vice president to help lead its West Coast multifamily investment sales team, and it brought on John Gilmore as senior vice president and managing director in its multifamily group.

