Walker & Dunlop, recently announced the addition of John Gilmore, IV as senior vice president and managing director in its multifamily group. Gilmore is based out of the company’s New York office and will focus on driving multifamily loan origination growth.

“John has over a decade of experience managing dynamic real estate portfolios and developing new client opportunities,” Walker & Dunlop Executive Vice President Don King said. “He has played a number of critical roles in the affordable rental housing space and will add tremendous value to our already great lineup of multifamily bankers and brokers. We are thrilled to have John join our team.”

Gilmore brings with him more than 10 years of experience in the industry, including extensive experience sourcing loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the company said in a press release.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Gilmore was Vice president and Senior Relationship manager in the community development and investment group with KeyBank Real Estate Capital, a mortgage broking company with a focus in loans and syndication services. While on Keybank’s management team, he reportedly originated nearly $1 billion of new mortgage debt.

