Walker & Dunlop hired Javier Rivera as senior vice president to help lead its newly minted West Coast multifamily investment sales team.

"We are thrilled to have Javier join our investment sales team as we open up our first investment sales office on the west coast. Javier's track record and market expertise will be extremely accretive to the financial services needs of our west coast client base," Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales Executive Vice President Greg Engler said in a statement.

"Walker & Dunlop is one of the country's most active debt providers and the addition of Javier and future investment sales professionals will provide additional financial options for our clients," he added.

Before he signed on with Walker & Dunlop, Rivera was an executive vice president with JLL’s Capital Markets Group and built the company’s multifamily investment sales and finance business in Southern California.

Prior to that, he was director of acquisitions and development manager for The Ratkovich Company. Before jumping into the commercial real estate business, Rivera served in the U.S. Navy as a naval flight office, logging 1,000 flight hours and 300 carrier landings.

"I am pleased to join Walker & Dunlop's growing investment sales platform," Rivera said in a statement.

"This is an exceptional team and I look forward to contributing to the company's already excellent reputation."