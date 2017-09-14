Investments Lending Real Estate

Senate confirms Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Nearly 20 Democrats voted no on Patenaude

September 14, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD HUD deputy secretary Pam Patenaude Trump Administration
HUD building

The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Pam Patenaude to serve as the next deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Patenaude, who garnered seemingly universal support from the housing industry, did not receive universal support in the Senate, but was confirmed by a wide margin. The final vote was 80-17 in favor of Patenaude, with three senators abstaining.

While many Democrats voted for Patenaude, seventeen voted against her nomination.

Voting against Patenaude were Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts; Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut; Kamala Harris, D-California; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois; Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico; Tom Udall, D-New Mexico; and Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Patenaude currently serves as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, previously served as the director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and served as the HUD assistant secretary for community, planning and development under President George W. Bush.

But now, Patenaude is set to take over the true position of power at HUD.

The HUD secretary, like many other Cabinet positions, is the public face of the department, conducting meetings with housing leaders around the country, listening to local concerns, and celebrating milestones.

The deputy secretary, however, handles most of the day-to-day operations.

As deputy secretary, Patenaude will lead HUD’s disaster management group and will “play a primary leadership and operational role in coordinating the long-term recovery efforts of 16 program and support offices within HUD, including the Offices of Public and Indian Housing, Community Planning and Development, Policy Development and Research, and Housing / Federal Housing Administration,” HUD said in a statement.

“At this moment when so many of our citizens are suffering, Pam will bring strong leadership when we need her most,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “Pam’s extensive housing and community development experience will be invaluable as we embark upon the long road to recovery for communities hard-hit by disaster and I’m grateful the Senate confirmed her nomination.”

Ron Terwilliger, the chairman of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families, also celebrated Patenaude’s confirmation.

“We are gratified by the Senate's action today to confirm our colleague and friend, Pam Patenaude, as HUD's Deputy Secretary,” Terwilliger said in a statement. “With her deep housing experience, Pam will be a tremendous asset to Secretary Carson and will no doubt hit the ground running. We need a full team at HUD to respond to America's affordable housing crisis, a challenge made even more difficult by the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.”

Patenaude is well known and respected in the housing industry, which surely contributed to the praise that surrounded the Trump administration’s announcement of her nomination back in April.

Readers of HousingWire will likely be familiar with Patenaude, as she was featured on the cover of HousingWire Magazine last year, and previously recognized as one of HousingWire Magazine’s Women of Influence in 2013. 

Patenaude’s nomination moved through the Senate Banking Committee in June, but it’s taken several months to be brought to a full vote.

In just the last couple of weeks, the Mortgage Bankers Association sent a letter to the Senate leadership, calling on Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, Schumer to quickly schedule a vote to approve Patenaude as deputy secretary.

Shortly after that, a coalition of nearly 60 organizations that operate in and around the housing industry, including the American Bankers Association, the American Land Title Association, the Appraisal InstituteHabitat for Humanity International, the National Association of Home Builders, and the National Association of Realtors, sent a letter to McConnell and Schumer, urging the party leaders to bring Patenaude’s nomination to the Senate floor for a full vote.

And Thursday, that’s just what happened.

Now, all that’s left for Patenaude to officially move to HUD is to be sworn in.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Massive coalition of housing groups push Senate to confirm Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

MBA calls on Senate to confirm Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Confirmation hearing for HUD Deputy Secretary nominee Pam Patenaude set for June 6

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

FTC launching investigation into Equifax data breach

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac cut mortgage modification interest rate to lowest level of 2017

Fannie Mae selling $2.43 billion in re-performing loans to Goldman Sachs subsidiary

MBA: Mortgage applications increase again as refinances continue to rise

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.