Yale doctors offer physical, mental health tips for aging in place

A panel of experts with the Yale School of Medicine this week offered tips for aging in place, giving service to both physical health while addressing the social and emotional well-being of older people who seek to stay in their homes as they get older.

Research from multiple sources has shown that older people have an overwhelming preference to age in place in their current homes. In 2021, research from AARP pegged the figure at 78% of Americans 50 and older who want to remain in place as they age. Other entities place this share even higher, at nearly 90% based on 2023 data.

“As older adults plan for their future, one of the biggest factors to consider is mental and physical health, say Yale School of Medicine experts, who offer the following tips for those who choose to grow old at home rather than move into an assisted living facility or retirement home,” the advice column stated.

The panel of experts included four doctors — assistant professors Snigdha Jain and Maura Singh, and professors of geriatric medicine Mary Tinetti and Barry J. Wu. The group produced four primary tips related to aging in place, with the first being to prioritize social connections.

“Staying socially engaged is not only cognitively stimulating but also essential in reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness,” according to Singh.

“Regular interactions with friends or family provide opportunities for physical activity and mental engagement and can promote emotional well-being,” Singh said in the article. “Even when leaving the home is difficult, virtual connections through phone calls, video chats, or other shared activities can help maintain a sense of community and purpose.”

The second tip involves addressing the need for physical exercise.

“I call my 91-year-old mom daily to encourage her to ambulate using her walker at home,” Wu explained. “I also remind her on the call to avoid falls as this will adversely affect her quality of life.”

The third tip is to identify individual “barriers to being physically active,” which can include the period following a hospitalization or recovery from a serious illness.

“These barriers may be physical symptoms, such as pain or fatigue, or mental health symptoms, such as feeling depressed or anxious,” Jain said. “They may also be contextual barriers, such as not having a walking aid needed for balance or a safe neighborhood to allow being active.”

The final tip is for older people to identify what brings the most value into their lives. This can help to balance individual desires with compromises needed for sufficient care.

“To continue aging at home, you may have to balance the benefits with the burdens of care,” Tinetti said. “Understanding your health priorities will help you and your care team make the right decisions.”

She also pointed to a website she oversees as a potential tool for helping older people make these decisions.