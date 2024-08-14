Workers feeling more confident about meeting retirement goals: Charles Schwab

U.S. workers are feeling more confident about their ability to meet retirement savings goals as inflation has weakened, according to a new consumer survey conducted by Charles Schwab.

“[A]nxiety around inflation and market volatility has come down since last year,” according to the online survey of 1,000 Americans who hold 401(k) retirement accounts.

“43% of workers think they are very likely to achieve their retirement savings goals compared to 37% in 2023,” the results explained. “Inflation and stock market volatility continue to be the biggest obstacles to saving for a comfortable retirement, though workers are slightly less concerned about both factors in 2024.”

The amount that workers feel they need to adequately save for retirement remains at $1.8 million, roughly the same figure indicated in last year’s survey. On average, workers expect that amount of money to last roughly 23 years if retiring at age 65.

“Workers are feeling more optimistic about their retirement prospects and an improving economic climate tends to boost financial confidence, but it’s not the only factor,” Lee McAdoo, managing director of Schwab’s Retirement Plan Services division, said in the report.

“We’re seeing heightened awareness around 401(k) investments and performance — a promising sign that workers are actively engaging with their accounts and cultivating knowledge to help them reach their goals.”

Plan participants also seem broadly aware of the type of investments active in their 401(k) accounts, with only 8% of respondents indicating they are unaware of what investments are in their accounts. This represents a decline from 12% in 2023 and is considered a positive sign for engagement.

More than two-thirds (69%) of workers said they know which investments to choose for their accounts, up from 65% for the same question posed in 2023. And workers are also gaining more confidence in soliciting professionals for advice on their investments.

“Sixty-one percent feel their financial situation warrants advice from a professional, higher than last year (55%),” the report stated. “Plus, more workers would be very confident in making the right 401(k) investment decisions with the help of a financial professional (55%, up from 49%), than they would making those decisions on their own (29%, up from 27%).”

Workers “are realizing that professional help has the potential to further accelerate their progress” in saving for retirement, according to Marci Stewart, director of client experience at Schwab Workplace Financial Services.

“Self-guided education and computer-generated advice can provide solid financial wellness support, and a human professional can validate your plan and make more tailored recommendations, which can be invaluable for feeling more confident and financially secure in the long term,” she said.